It was a hectic 2021 for team Lakay stalwart Lito Adiwang.

Adiwang started the year with a huge knockout win over Namiki Kawahara. Last September, he dominated “The Wolf of the Grasslands” Hexigetu. He wrapped up 2021 by dropping a submission loss to now third-ranked Jarred Brooks.

Despite that loss, the 28-year-old fighter from Benguet still has lots to be thankful for in 2021.

“[The year] 2021 started good and, in a way, it still ended good for me. Even though I lost in my last fight, I’m very positive that I’ve gained a lot from that loss. I learned a big lesson from that match, especially when it comes to experience,” he said.

“I’ve finally experienced what it’s like to be in the main event of a card and, of course, the level of my opponent was very high. These are the things that I’ll be bringing into my next fights.”

That loss is a good reference point on where he truly stands at the strawweight division. Lessons came aplenty after that fight for the sanda specialist, the biggest of which is how much improvement his wrestling needs.

In that fight, the world-class American wrestler took Adiwang down with ease and kept him on the canvas for most of the bout.

“Thunder Kid” bared that he worked hard on his grappling. But facing Brooks made him realize that he must train harder on that facet moving forward.

“I believe that Jarred Brooks made me a better fighter. I’ve learned a lot from him. I’ve also learned a lot about myself. I found out that no matter how hard I try to improve, I have to continuously double my efforts because there will be better people out there,” he said.

“I know for a fact that I’ve worked hard on my wrestling. But when you compare it to someone like him who’s been wrestling all his life and who continues to polish his skills, then my improvements are already mitigated."

MOVING ON

The ground game is what he plans to polish, and – if he decides, he’ll be able to apply his learnings against former ONE strawweight champion Yosuke “The Ninja” Saruta.

It might be risky for him, considering that losing consecutive matches could be costly. But Adiwang wants no less than a big name in his return.

“I want a big comeback. I still want a big name. I want to challenge Yosuke Saruta. Maybe if ONE allows it, and he wants it, then I’ll take it,” he said.