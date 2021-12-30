Home  >  Sports

LISTEN: Remembering a year in Philippine sports like no other

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 30 2021 01:31 PM

2021 is far and away the most successful year in Philippine sports history. 

To celebrate this unprecedented string of triumphs, the “Post-Game” podcast invited 3 sports-media personalities to share their thoughts and answer a few burning questions, too. 

Spin.ph editor-in-chief Dodo Catacutan, sports-talk show host Boyet Sison, and sports executive-turned-radio host Noli Eala are the guests.

Check out their respective episodes below.

Listen to "Post-Game" on Spotify and the ABS-CBN News App and ABS-CBN News Radio Service app. 

