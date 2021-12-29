Parks tallied 12 points, as Diamond Dolphins routed Osaka Evessa 104-84 in the Japan B.League on Wednesday. B.League media

Ray Parks Jr. and Nagoya Diamond Dolphins used a huge third quarter to demolish Osaka Evessa 104-84 in the Japan B.League Wednesday at Ookini Arena Maishima.

Parks tallied 12 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals, as Nagoya went on a 36-point rampage in the third while holding Osaka to just 15 points.

Coty Clarke led Nagoya with 23 points, 10 in that decisive third quarter.

It was Diamond Dolphins (17-7) 8th straight victory, while Osaka dropped to their 12th defeat in 24 games.

Meanwhile, Thirdy Ravena and San-En found themselves receiving a 101-69 beating in Ryukyu’s hands at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Golden Kings (21-2), which led by as large as 85-41, were paced by Allen Durham with 16 points and 7 assists.

Ravena scored 18 points for San-En from (4-20).

