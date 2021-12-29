Kiefer Ravena (pictured) and Lakestars fell 92-67 to Dragonflies in the Japan B.League on Wednesday, as Kobe Paras was a non-factor in another Niigata defeat. Japan B.League

Kiefer Ravena and Shiga Lakestars fell 92-67 to Hiroshima Dragonflies in the Japan B.League Wednesday at Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall.

Dragonflies limited Ravena to 8 points and 4 assists, and forced him to commit 5 turnovers.

Gregory Echenike, Isaiah Murphy, and Thomas Kennedy pushed Hiroshima ahead to a 51-35 halftime lead.

Kennedy led Dragonflies with 23 points while Nick Mayo had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Hiroshima (15-9). Shiga, meanwhile, fell to 9-15.

Meanwhile, Kobe Paras and Niigata continued their freefall as Albirex lost their 21st consecutive game.

Paras played only 21 seconds in an 86-75 loss to Yokohama B-Corsairs.

Albirex pulled to within 77-68 with Rosco Allen at the forefront in the payoff period, but Masaaki Morikawa quelled the uprising by drilling a trey and sinking a follow up basket for Yokohama (8-16).

Niigata, meanwhile, dropped to 2-22.

RELATED VIDEO