WATCH: Bucks set new record for most 3s in a game

Milwaukee Bucks forward Sam Merrill (15) shoots a three pointer against the Miami Heat during the second half at American Airlines Arena. Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The Milwaukee Bucks were on fire from beyond the arc against the Miami Heat as they knocked down an NBA-record 29 three-pointers.

Twelve different Bucks nailed a three-pointer in their 144-97 demolition of the Heat, as they finished the game shooting a blistering 56.9% from beyond the arc.

Interestingly, it was only reigning Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo who didn't make a triple for Milwaukee as he missed both of his attempts from long range.

Antetokounmpo contributed nine points, six assists, and six rebounds while playing just 24 minutes.

Jrue Holiday, acquired in an offseason trade with New Orleans, led the Bucks with 24 points including six three-pointers.