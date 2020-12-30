PBA willing to help teams in vaccinating players

A healthcare worker receives the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) in Singapore December 30, 2020. Lee Jia Wen, Ministry of Communications and Information/Handout via Reuters

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA will be ready to help its teams in acquiring COVID-19 vaccines for its players once they are available, commissioner Willie Marcial assured.

Marcial has made it clear that he intends to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and has already announced that the league will try to provide vaccines for frontliners should they be allowed by the government.

"Ang balak nga namin, sasabihin ko rin sa Board, na kumuha rin kami ng vaccine, at para makapamigay din tayo," Marcial said last week.

As for the PBA players, Marcial said they can get the vaccine either from their teams or from the league itself, should their help be needed by the franchises.

"Kunwari sa PBA, bigyan ko ng 25-30pax lang [per team]," Marcial said during a recent appearance on "The Chasedown."

"Depende. Kung gusto nila na teams, gusto nila na PBA, puwede. Puwede kami kung PBA ang gagastos, pero may limitasyon sa akin," he said, admitting that it will be unlikely for the league to provide 100 vaccines per team.

"Mahihirapan naman ang PBA [kung ganoon]," he explained.

The PBA players can also get the vaccines on their own, if possible. Marcial noted that some of their players are abroad, and if they are allowed to be vaccinated there, then that is of no issue to the league.

"Baka available na sa kanila doon. Kung bibigyan sila, pinapayagan sila, bakit hindi?" he said.

What matters for Marcial is that the players and the league follow the guidelines of the government when procuring the vaccine and getting vaccinated. At the moment, the Food and Drug Administration is evaluating Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, and may issue an emergency use authorization by January.

However, members of the Presidential Security Group and the military have received shots of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine of Chinese firm Sinopharm.

"Kung ano lang ang dapat gawin or sundin, kung anong sabihin ng government… Kung pinapayagan ka, go," said Marcial.

"Dito, kung pinapayagan tayo bumili, go," he added.

