PBA to make decisions on next season by February

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA will continue to monitor the situation in the country before making a decision on how they will proceed with their next season, commissioner Willie Marcial said.

Marcial and the Board of Governors are in no hurry to make any final decisions, with the commissioner saying that concrete plans will be made by either February or March 2021.

"Hindi pa natin alam kung anong gagawin natin," Marcial said during a recent appearance on "The Chasedown." "Hindi pa natin alam kung anong sitwasyon."

The PBA successfully completed its Philippine Cup earlier this month in a "bubble" in Clark, Pampanga, with games restarting in October after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to halt all activities for seven months.

Holding another "bubble" is one of the PBA's options, but Marcial said they are also considering other possibilities including a "closed circuit" system wherein players and coaches go from their homes to the venues and back.

These decisions will depend on the situation regarding the pandemic next year, the commissioner stressed.

"May vaccine na ba? Walang vaccine? Anong klaseng bubble? Closed circuit bubble or 'yung bubble na ginawa natin ulit?" he said, listing off some of the questions that need to be answered before the PBA makes their decisions.

"Ano ang ekonomiya? Pwede na ba 'yung mga fans o hindi pa? Saan ang venue? Ganoon pa rin ba ang set-up?" he added. "So hindi ko pa masabi eh."

"So ako, tinitingnan ko by February or by March, tingnan natin ang sitwasyon kung paano kaya. As of now, hindi ko pa talaga masasabi," said Marcial.

He also pointed out that their decisions will hinge on the restrictions of the government. Before they could restart their season, the PBA waited for the government's go-signal for teams to resume practices first. They followed the protocols laid out by the joint administrative order signed by the Games and Amusements Board, the Department of Health, and the Philippine Sports Commission.

Marcial said they will continue to strictly adhere to the guidelines set by the Inter-Agency Task Force when it comes to putting their season together.

"Tingnan natin kung ano ang papayagan ng gobyerno, anong papayagan ng Task Force para dito sa susunod nating season," he said.

At the moment, all they have are tentative plans to start the season on April 9, in a "closed circuit" system.

Once they have a more solid idea of what to do, Marcial said he will again consult with players and coaches to get their comments and suggestions.

"Kung meron na akong plano na talagang kung anong gagawin sa April, papatawag ko ulit lahat ng mga players, papatawag ko ulit lahat ng mga coaches," he assured.

