PBA: Ginebra boss Alfrancis Chua on Slaughter apology — ‘No bad blood’

Barangay Ginebra team governor Alfrancis Chua said he was cool about Greg Slaughter apologizing to team management for taking a sabbatical from the PBA.

Slaughter posted a lengthy apology through his social media accounts for the misunderstanding.

"Really? That's good," Chua said in a CNN Philippines report in reaction to Slaughter's post.

"There is no bad blood. I think he's mature enough to realize that what he did is wrong."

Slaughter surprised Ginebra fans in February by announcing he was taking a break from basketball after his contract with the team had expired.

He spent most of his year training in the US where he even signed with high-profile basketball agency BeoBasket.

There were speculations that his decision stemmed from Slaughter not being offered a contract extension, something he and Chua denied.

"My only regret is that the communication between myself and management, particularly Boss RSA (Ramon S. Ang) and Coach Alfrancis Chua, did not go as smoothly as I would have wanted," said Slaughter in his post.

"I want to apologize to them, and the rest of management for any misunderstanding or bad feelings that may have occurred because of my decision."

But Chua refused to talk about Slaughter's comeback to Ginebra.

"I've been very busy with work the past few weeks and I am looking forward to just enjoying the holidays so hindi ko muna iniisip iyan," Chua said. "Maybe after the holidays, we can talk in person."