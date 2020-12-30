MMA: Pinoy fighters campaigning in ONE look forward to a better 2021

Despite all the trials and hardships the world faced this year, Filipinos fighting in ONE Championship said they were looking to 2021 with hope and optimism.

“Next year, I want to achieve all the goals I have, personally and in my career,” 2020 MMA breakout star Lito Adiwang said.

“Such goals are winning and being at my best in my future fights so I can get closer to the strap.

“If I can challenge for it next year then that's the ultimate goal. On the other hand, my goal for my family is that I get to finish the house that I'm building for them. I hope to finish it next year.”

For teammate Geje Eustaquio, he sees himself making a push in the flyweight division and hopefully reclaiming the world title.

“What I want is to become a better athlete and climb up the ranks again. I want to prove to the world that I still belong in the league of world champions. To do that, I have to develop my skills as fast as I can,” Eustaquio said.

“I look forward to competing more next year and of course (I’m) looking to stretch my winning run further.”

On the flip side, former ONE strawweight world title contender Rene Catalan wants to dedicate more of his time next year to unearthing new gems.

The ONE strawweight title is still in his crosshairs, but mentoring new talent is what he sees in his future.

“I still want to help more athletes build their dreams, guide them in honing their skills, and get them to ONE Championship – that’s my plan for the future,” Catalan said.

“All I want is to give these athletes a chance to rise above their personal hardships in life.”