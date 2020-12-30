Kai Sotto, Team Ignite to play in bubble in February: report

Coach Brian Shaw (R) instructs the players of Team Ignite, including Filipino center Kai Sotto. NBAE/Getty Images/NBA G League Ignite

The NBA G League will hold its 2021 season at the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando, Florida, the same site of the NBA's restart earlier this year.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the season is tentatively scheduled to open on February 8, with Team Ignite -- the squad composed of high-profile prospects including Kai Sotto of the Philippines -- among the teams expected to compete.

The NBA successfully completed its season in the Disney campus, with zero positive coronavirus cases reported from July to October. The Los Angeles Lakers emerged as the champions.

Aside from Team Ignite, 17 other G League teams are tipped to take part in the season. Charania reported that the league is looking at a 12 to 15 game schedule.

Teams have already been informed of the tentative schedule, which would see them arriving in Orlando on January 26 ahead of the February 8 start. The playoffs are tentatively scheduled for March 5 to 9.

The G League schedule will put in question Sotto's participation in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers, which will be held in Clark, Pampanga from February 17 to 22. The 18-year-old had committed to play for the Philippine national men's basketball team but it remains to be seen if he will be available for the February window.

Aside from Sotto, Team Ignite's roster includes Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga, both among the top prospects of the 2020 recruiting class who opted to go the G League route instead. The team has been practicing in Walnut Creek, California for the past few months, with Brian Shaw serving as their head coach.

The Team Ignite players receive coaching both on and off the court to prepare them for their careers in the NBA. Earlier this month, they played in scrimmages against G League veterans.

According to The Athletic, 11 franchises have already decided not to send their G League affiliate teams to the Orlando bubble.

Related video: