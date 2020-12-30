AMA coach guarantees Andre Paras ready for PBA

Andre Paras of AMA grabs a rebound against Wangs Basketball during a 2018 PBA D-League game. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Andre Paras' decision to declare for the PBA Rookie Draft was met with skepticism, but his coach in the PBA D-League is confident that Paras is making the right decision.

Even as his acting career blossomed, Paras still continued to play for AMA Online Education in the D-League, under the guidance of Mark Herrera. There, Paras established himself as a hardworking forward who regularly put up double-doubles for the Titans.

"Napakasipag ni Andre sa AMA," Herrera told PBA.ph of the 6-foot-4 forward. "Almost all-around ang nilalaro niya para sa amin."

Paras was among the early entrants to next year's PBA Rookie Draft, along with Fil-Am standouts like Jason Brickman, Jeremiah Gray, and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, all of whom played for Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League.

Paras' decision raised plenty of eyebrows. Despite his stint in AMA, he is not considered a prospect on the same level as younger brother Kobe, who now stars for University of the Philippines, or their father, PBA legend Benjie Paras.

But Herrera believes that Paras will make his own mark in the PBA.

"Solid na player si Andre, at maswerte ang makakakuha sa kanya," Herrera assured.

"Ready na ready na si Andre para sa PBA."

Aside from playing in AMA, Paras also briefly saw action for UP in the UAAP and for San Beda in the NCAA.