UAAP: Lopez, Cansino return to Subic to reconcile with carnival staff

Francis Lopez with Subic Fiesta Carnival staff. Handout photo from UPMBT.

MANILA — Francis Lopez and CJ Cansino returned to Subic on Friday to personally seek forgiveness regarding the carnival incident that occurred last December 16.

Lopez has already expressed his remorse over the incident in a separate Facebook post, but the UAAP Season 86 Rookie of the Year wanted to clear the air with the staff in person.

“There is no excuse for what we did. We are trying to make things right. This is a life lesson for me,” expressed Lopez regarding his actions towards the 21-year-old staff, who refused to be named.

In turn, the staff member expressed appreciation for the Fighting Maroons’ effort to reach out and come back despite it being in the middle of the holidays.

“No hard feelings na po,” said the staff, who also received a signed UP jersey and a Fighting Maroons team shirt from Lopez.

Also present in the meeting were Subic Fiesta Carnival owner Gloria Quiros and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority Office of Deputy Administration for Corporate Affairs Officer-in-Charge Armi Llamas.

Quiros stated that the State U players were respectful guests who made an effort to chat and take photos with Subic Fiesta Carnival employees and patrons during their visit.

"Natuwa kami sa kanila kasi tumagal pa nga sila rito nun. Sila'y welcoming sa mga fans at staff namin. Ngayon, na-appreciate naming bumalik sila rito," she expressed.