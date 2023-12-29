Marlon Tapales set to take a break, looking for comeback fight

Aboard Flight PR 421 from Haneda, former WBA and IBF super bantamweight champion Marlon “The Nightmare” Tapales arrived home Friday night.

The 31-year-old, who is fresh from his defeat from Naoya “The Monster” Inoue, was glad to be back home although still feels sorry for the loss. “Natutuwa ako kasi nakabalik ako dito pero at the same time hindi rin masiyadong ano kasi yun nga natalo tayo sa laban.”

After training in the US and 6 weeks in Baguio before flying to Japan for the unification bout, Marlon seeks to spend time with his wife and child, “Opo kasi marami po yung time na naano ko sa kanila babawi po ako sa kanila tsaka pati na sa anak ko,” said the Lanao del Norte native.

“Yun nga recover lang, tsaka bounce back,” he said.

Before the fight, he mentioned that either him or Inoue will fall and he went with their game plan and assured fight fans he gave everything that he got. “Opo yun po kasi talaga yung plano ko at tsaka yung team ginawa ko po talaga lahat yung makakaya ko sa laban.”

Asked what Inoue’s main advantage over him, he quickly replied, “Tingin ko mas mabilis lang talaga siya.”

The break wouldn’t last long as Sanman Promotions President and his Manager JC Manangquil already has a month in mind for his comeback. “Magpapahinga muna ako ng kaunti kasi gusto ko tuloy tuloy makalaban pa din ako mga May sabi ng boss ko May daw,” said Tapales.

Manangquil confirmed this development, suggesting the fight will be held in the Philippines. “We’re planning pa din pero yun nga yung target namin is around May or June gusto muna namin pagpahingahin si Marlon one or 2 months sa kanila kasi ilang taon ding tuloy-tuloy yung training niya sa America. Halos di na siya umuuwi, kailangan niya ng vacation. Sabi ko pag ready na siya anytime kung gusto niya lumaban May or June na pwede nating gawin kahit dito sa Manila siguro,” said the manager.

Marlon got the respect of the boxing world as he put up a gallant fight. “Of course palagi akong nasa gym maaga akong nagttraining tsaka hindi pwedeng tutumba lang ako ng apat na round, may 2 belt ako.”

Manangquil seconded this, saying his stock has increased. "Ginawa niya ang lahat kahit ma-knockout siya, sinubukan niya talaga manalo and we’re very proud.”

His manager was proud of his ward saying that he will return as a world champion again. "Ang importante mababalik siya as a world champion in the future.”

Tapales didn’t miss the opportunity to thank Filipinos who showed support. “Nagpapasalamat ako lalong lalo na sa lahat ng mga Pilipino na tunay na sumusuporta ng boxing malaking bagay sila sa akin lalong lalo na sa aming mga boxers.”

