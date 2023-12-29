MANILA -- For Filipinos, the holidays are all about celebrating and being with family, and our athletes are no exception to that.

Here are some of our top sports stars who took time off their busy schedule to be home during the holidays.

ALEX EALA

Alex Eala paid a more-than-a-brief visit to the Philippines after her successful 2023 season ended. She won 2 ITF titles, made several finals appearances in major competitions, and achieved a career high WTA singles ranking of #189.

Aside from having her preseason training on home soil, the Pinay tennis princess also took this opportunity to bond with family members. It was a vacation well-spent with the family going to Boracay, wherein Alex was able to try diving, surfing, and of course, beach tennis. Come January, she will be competing in the prestigious 2024 Australian Open.

HIDILYN DIAZ

Tokyo 2020 weightlifting champion Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo opted for a cooler vacation spot in Baguio City, together with husband and coach Julius and her nieces. She recently came back from the IWF Grand Prix II in Qatar.

Despite missing the podium, Diaz was able to set a new personal record of 100kg in the Snatch. She is currently preparing for the next qualifying events for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

JAJA AND DINDIN SANTIAGO

NU’s "Twin Towers" are back together as Japan V-league player Jaja Santiago and husband Taka Minowa, coach of the new PVL team Nxled Chameleons, came home for the holidays.

Meanwhile, Dindin Santiago plays for the PVL team Akari Chargers.

DAVE, SHAUN, AND PIA ILDEFONSO

Korean B-league import Dave Ildefonso was unable to fly back to Manila for the holidays due to their season still ongoing, so it was his family who visited him in Korea. They were even able to watch his game against fellow Pinoy KBL import Rhenz Abando.

Shaun currently plays his basketball in the PBA with the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, while Pia plays in the PVL with the Farm Fresh Foxies.