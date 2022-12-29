We were outplayed, says Cone after Ginebra's Game 2 loss

PBA Images

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone admitted that the Kings were caught off guard in Game 2, leading to a 99-82 defeat to Bay Area on Wednesday.

The Dragons were determined to rebound from their Game 1 defeat, while the Kings were still apparently on a high after initially getting the 1-0 series lead.

"We didn't have a whole lot of focus from the start I felt. They got everything they wanted tonight, and we didn't get anything that we wanted to do. They did a great job of disrupting (us)," said Cone shortly after getting a 17-point drubbing.

Ginebra was held to its lowest scoring in a finals since Game 3 of last season's Governors' Cup against Meralco (83-74).

Only Justin Brownlee and Jamie Malonzo managed to churn out double digit outputs for Ginebra in Game 2.

Brownlee scored 32 points, while Malonzo added 10.

LA Tenorio, who led the Kings in Game 1 with 22 markers, was limited to 8.

"They made the proper adjustment (tonight). They really disrupted our offense and we couldn't get to our spots," said Cone.

He also admitted that the Kings might have thought Bay Area will be easier to beat after geting Game 1.

"I think one thing that we learned tonight is that we just started to feel like we just showed up and win, and we can't do that against this team that's way, way, too good and too big, too athletic, and too well-coached," he said.

