After falling short in its PBA Commissioner's Cup campaign, Magnolia has decided to bring in import Erik McCree as its reinforcement in the Governors' Cup.

McCree has an extensive experience playing overseas and coach Chito Victolero believes he will help the Hotshots in their pursuit for the Governors' Cup title.

The 29-year old import played in Europe for VL Pesaro in Italy before moving to France for the BCM Gravelines-Dunkerque.

He also had stints with Bakken Bears in Denmark and Peristeri BC in Greece.

McCree recently suited up for Gaziantep Basketbol in Turkey.

He is expected to arrive in January 2023.

"Our target is first week of January nandito na siya... we will be back (to practice) on Jan. 5 in preparation for the third conference," said Victolero.

