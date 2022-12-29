Goorjian on Game 2 win vs Ginebra: 'We made adjustments'

PBA Images

After their Game 1 defeat, Bay Area revisited PBA rules and made adjustments, particularly on defense.

This led to their Game 2 romp against Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals on Wednesday

“We defended without fouling. We made the adjustments according to the PBA rules of playing [defense] without fouling. And to move forward, we gotta stay on that page,” said Brian Goorjian after they leveled the series,1-1 on a 99-82 Game 2 win.

The adjustments allowed the triumvirate of Andrew Nicholson, Zhu Songwei, and Hayden Blankley to take control after being saddled by fouls in Game 1.

“I said to the group, all of them, ‘Do what you did in the last game. Take your shots, you got my full backing.’ I’m gonna coach that other side of the ball — the rebounding, the defense,” said Goorjian.

Nicholson ended up with 30 points, while Zhu finished with 25 points.

Blankley added 17 points even as Kobey Lam tallied 11 markers.

Ginebra mounted a big fightback to pull to within 5 points early in the payoff period, but that was the closest it could get as the Dragons strung together 9 straight points to restore order.

Justin Brownlee had 32 points and 11 rebounds for the Gin Kings. But he got little backing as only Jamie Malonzo was the lone local to deliver a double-digit output with 10 points.

The action will resume on January 4 as the league takes a week-long break for the new year.