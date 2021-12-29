Two Filipino-American NBA personalities appealed to fans for donations to help the victims of typhoon Odette.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson joined other celebrities in efforts to alleviate the plight of their fellow Filipinos who were severely affected by the recent calamity.

"Our hearts go out to the families affected by typhoon Odette. I'm reaching out to our fans because we need your help in supporting our Filipino friends," said Spoelstra.

Spoelstra is the first Asian-American head coach in the history of the four major North American sports leagues, and the first Asian-American head coach to win an NBA championship.

Clarkson echoed his sentiments.

"Every little bit helps, any amount gifted or aid relief operations across the country," said the 2021 NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

