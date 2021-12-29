PBA: Maverick Ahanmisi answers the call for Alaska

Alaska's Maverick Ahanmisi earned Player of the Game honors against Blackwater. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Veteran guard Maverick Ahanmisi made sure that the Alaska Aces would end the year with a victory.

Ahanmisi, 30, played his best game of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup in the Aces' 98-75 rout of the Blackwater Bossing last December 22, as he put up a team-high 17 points on top of eight rebounds and two assists.

His strong performance was badly needed by an Alaska squad that missed import Olu Ashaolu in the fourth quarter, after the reinforcement suffered an apparent injury.

"This was a big game for us. We wanted to end this week strong," Ahanmisi said after the game. "Our team chemistry is building. We're talking to the second unit, and they understand the responsibility they have as well. So, hopefully it just continues."

Thanks in part to Ahanmisi's big game, the Aces snapped a two-game slide and finished the year with a 3-2 record in the conference. For the veteran guard, it was his highest-scoring output of the Governors' Cup; he had averaged just 7.75 points in their first four games.

According to Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso, he had challenged Ahanmisi ahead of the game and was gratified to see the veteran step up to the task.

"You know, Mavs is one of the guys that play a lot of minutes for us. So, there's a big expectation on his shoulders. And that expectation should be the same thing that he has for himself," Cariaso explained.

"That's one thing I kinda challenged him with this week, to be honest with you," he added. "I wanted to feel him a little bit more. So, obviously he stepped into the challenge."

While Cariaso was pleased to see Ahanmisi put up bigger numbers, he was even more impressed at the aggression and leadership displayed by their lead guard.

"It doesn't mean just scoring more points, it doesn't mean just grabbing more rebounds. It means his overall game, being aggressive down the stretch, or being aggressive when the team needs you. So, good effort on him tonight," the coach said.

"And like I said, what I love about him is he plays both ends. So, it's a luxury for us to have a guy like him," he added.

Ahanmisi, for his part, expressed his willingness to continue taking the ropes for the Aces, who are eyeing a bounce-back performance in the Governors' Cup after failing to make the playoffs in the All-Filipino conference.

"Coach Jeff really harps me on being a leader of the team and showing leadership to the younger players. So that's something for me to work on, and hopefully it continues," the guard said.

