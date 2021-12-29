San Miguel Beer and TerraFirma 3x3 both advanced to the quarterfinals of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo Grand Finals. PBA Media Bureau



MANILA, Philippines -- San Miguel Beer and TerraFirma 3x3 booked their spots in the quarterfinal phase of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo Grand Finals, Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

In a highly competitive Pool A, the Beermen and TerraFirma 3x3 finished tied with Leg 3 winners Sista Super Sealers, with all three teams tallying 1-1 win-loss records.

TerraFirma had beaten SMB, 21-17, but the Beermen recovered with a 21-15 rout of Sista. The Super Sealers, facing a must-win situation, nearly squandered an early seven-point lead against TerraFirma, but got two late baskets from RJ Argamino to claim an 18-14 win.

Unfortunately for Sista, they finished with the worst quotient among the three teams. SMB scored a total of 38 points, TerraFirma had 35, and Sista had 32.

In Pool B, Barangay Ginebra was eliminated after losing to Purefoods, 21-9; and to Pioneer Pro Tibay, 21-16.

The Gin Kings had snuck into the Grand Finals as the tenth-placed team after six legs, but were summarily ousted by Purefoods, which won the fourth leg, and the much-improved Pioneer squad.

In the final game of the pool phase, Pioneer outlasted Purefoods, 22-20, with Carlo De Chavez sinking the game-winning two-pointer in overtime.

Already qualified to the quarterfinals were the top four teams after six legs: top seed Meralco Bolts 3x3, second seed TNT Tropang GIGA, two-time champions and third seed Limitless Appmasters, and fourth-seed Platinum Karaoke.

Meralco will play TerraFirma in the quarters, while Limitless will take on San Miguel Beer.

Platinum, meanwhile, battles Pioneer, and the Tropang GIGA will take on Purefoods.