PBA 3X3: Limitless takes home inaugural crown

The Limitless Appmasters brought down Platinum Karaoke, 18-16, on Wednesday's grand finals to claim the inaugural PBA 3X3 Lakas ng Tatlo crown.

Brandon Rosser led the way for the Appmasters with 7 points, 4 rebounds and 2 blocks while Reymar Caduyac added 5 to complete the Limitless' conquest of the tournament.

Together with Jorey Napoles and Marvin Hayes, they pocketed the P750,000 top prize for the halfcourt contest.

"It always feels good when your hard work pays off. And we worked very hard to get this and we did it three times in a row. It's unprecedented so I'm just so proud of everybody here," said Rosser in the PBA website.

Karl Dehesa, Chris de Chavez, JR Alabanza, and Yutien Andrada of Platinum Karaoke took the P250,000 runner-up prize.

Meanwhile, Talk 'N Text's Almond Vosotros, Lervin Flores, Samboy de Leon and Chris Javier finished third to pocket the P100,000 cash prize.

They beat Terrafirma in the battle for third, 22-14.