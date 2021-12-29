Mark Magsayo (left) of the Philippines fights against Julio Ceja of Mexico during the WBA Featherweight Title Eliminator boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 21, 2021. Patrick T. Fallon, AFP/File

Undefeated featherweight champion Mark "Magnifico" Magsayo has waited to get a world title shot for years.

This is why he plans to go all out when he challenges ring technician WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. on January 22 in Atlantic City.

“This is the fight that I want and have been working hard to get for years. I am going to come to win and to make the most of this chance," Magsayo told Boxingscene.

He earned the mandatory title shot against the crafty American boxer following an impressive outing against Julio “El Pollito” Ceja.

Magsayo knocked Ceja out cold in the 10th round despite being knocked down himself in Round 5.

But he is going to have his hands full against Russell, one of the longest reigning boxing champion today.

Russell has never been beaten since he stopped Mexican multi-division world champion Jhonny Gonzalez to capture the belt.

"There is a reason Gary is a champion, just like there is a reason I became the mandatory challenger," said Magsayo.

"This is going to be a great fight for me to show the world what Filipinos are made of. I’ve had a long road to get to this position and I will be fighting in honor of everyone who helped me get here.”

