B.League: Chiba outclasses Ramos' Toyama

It was a tough end to the year for Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses. B.League/File photo

Defending B.League champions Chiba Jets stamped their class against Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses, 105-64, in their last game of the year on Wednesday afternoon at the Funabashi Arena.

Six players scored in double digits for Chiba, who registered the first eight points of the game and never trailed en route to their 18th win of the 2021-22 season.

Josh Duncan paced the Jets with 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting, while adding seven rebounds and four assists. Yuki Togashi had 19 points and seven dimes, and John Mooney finished with a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Chiba shot a blistering 60% from the field, and scored a whopping 46 points inside the paint against token defense from the Grouses.

A slam dunk by Christopher Smith with five seconds left pegged the final score, with Chiba limiting Toyama to just 36% shooting for the game.

As a team, the Grouses made just three of 15 attempts from beyond the arc.

Center Joshua Smith had 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Julian Mavunga had 11. Due to the blowout nature of the game, Smith played just 23 minutes and Mavunga was on the court for less than 19.

Filipino import Ramos went 0-of-3 from the field, scoring two points from the free throw line in 14 minutes of action.

Toyama has now lost back-to-back games and dropped to 8-16 in the season.

They return to action on January 2 against the Hiroshima Dragonflies.

