Report: NBA veteran Young to play in China

NBA veteran Nick Young is headed to the Chinese Basketball Association to play with the Zhejiang Lions, The Athletic reported Monday.

Young, 35, has been out of the NBA since a four-game stint with the Denver Nuggets in the 2018-19 season.

The No. 16 overall pick by Washington in the 2007 NBA Draft, he played with the Wizards (2001-12), Los Angeles Clippers (2012), Philadelphia 76ers (2012-13), Lakers (2012-17) and Golden State Warriors (2017-18).

He won his only NBA title with the Warriors.

The 6-foot-7 Young, who played at Southern California, has career averages in the NBA of 11.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

Zhejiang is 9-13 and in 14th place in the 19-team CBA.