PBA: Why Marcio Lassiter believes SMB can still get All-Filipino crown back

San Miguel Beer forward Marcio Lassiter said he was optimistic his team could still take back the Philippine Cup championship.

The Beermen were looking to retain the All-Filipino title for a sixth straight time this year, but they fell short due to injuries.

"I'm just looking forward of getting back on the court and try to prove we're still there," Lassiter said in an article posted on PBA.ph.

Among the hurdles San Miguel had to go through was missing multiple MVP winner June Mar Fajardo, who had to sit out to fully recover from a shin injury.

The Beermen also lost Terrence Romeo, who dislocated his shoulder during the bubble.

The rest of the team, including Lassiter, Chris Ross, Alex Cabagnot, and Mo Tautuaa, also had to deal with various injuries.

"A lot of these things we endured inside the bubble were breaks of the game and it hurts," said Lassiter.

"But at the end of the day, this group of guys we had worked our tails off and gave everything we had last conference."

Lassiter said he expected the team to come back in full strength, especially after a 4-month break. They will also welcome the return of Fajardo and Romeo.

"We have to keep working hard. I'm going to keep working hard and just try to keep getting better everyday this off-season," Lassiter said.