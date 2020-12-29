MMA: Adiwang determined to get back on winning track in 2021

Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- After suffering his first loss in ONE Championship, Team Lakay's up-and-coming star Lito Adiwang is raring to get back to action in 2021.

Tipped as a future title contender after his superb performances in the ONE Warrior series, Adiwang saw his seven-match winning streak come to an end in November when he suffered a split decision defeat against Japan's Hiroba Minowa.

In the aftermath of the loss, Adiwang dropped out of the Top 5 of the strawweight division, giving him a tough road back into the title picture.

"[The year] 2020 has taught me a lot of lessons, some good, some bad," Adiwang said, as he reflected on the past year wherein he fought just twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Nevertheless, I consider it all worthwhile experiences. It has definitely been a challenging and colorful year for me," he said. "The biggest lesson I learned was to be prepared for any and all situations."

"I practiced a lot, hoping for a lot of positive things. However, the opposite happened and I was unprepared. It was a bit hard for me to handle," he admitted.

The disappointing result of his most recent match only serves to motivate Adiwang as he looks ahead to 2021. He is gearing up for high-profile matches against the top fighters in the division, which includes a fellow Filipino in Rene Catalan as well as former champions like Alex Silva, Yoshitaka Naito, and Yosuke Saruta.

Adiwang vows to show off his improvement the next time he steps into the ONE Circle, as he has rededicated himself to reaching his ultimate goal of becoming champion.

"Fans should watch out for my next fight. I plan to bounce back with an impressive win, and remind everyone why they should keep an eye on me," he said.

"Expect a better, stronger, and wiser Thunder Kid next time," he guaranteed.

After fighting just twice in 2020, Adiwang said he intends to be more active next year as well.

"I want to have as many fights as possible, and I want to get back in there again quickly," he said. "My goal will always be to become a world champion. That has never been more clear to me than now."

