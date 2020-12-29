Karate: Gold harvest for PH’s James de los Santos on Christmas day

The world's top-ranked online kata practitioner James de los Santos capped his 2020 campaign by notching another 3-gold haul in a single day.

Filipino De los Santos won the Katana International League, Golden League Karate E-Tournament, and the E-Karate Games to bring his gold medal count on the year to 36.

The most recent 3 titles he achieved on Christmas Day.

"What a way to end the year 2020. It has been a blast," said De los Santos in his Instagram page.



In the Katana International League, De los Santos beat Slovenia's Nejc Sterniša in the final.

He followed that up with a close victory over American Alfredo Bustamante in the fourth leg of the Golden League Karate E-Tournament.

He wrapped his 3-competition campaign with a clear win over Belgium's Wasmuel Wado in the final round of the the E-Karate Games.

"Thank you once again and Merry Christmas," said De los Santos.

Prior to winning his recent 3 gold medals, De Los Santos scored the so-called hat-trick -- 3 gold in one day -- on 2 other occasions this month.