Bambol Tolentino reelected as PhilCycling president

Elections committee chairman Bones Floro (top, right) administers the oath of office to reelected president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino (sixth from left). Also in photo are (from left) Jojo Villa, Juancho Ramores, Paquito Rivas, Jun Lomibao, Sunshine Joy Mendoza, Oscar Rodriguez, Moe Chulani, Carlos Gredonia, and Alejandro Vidallo. Atty. Billy Sumagui (top, left) is reappointed secretary general. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino on Tuesday was reelected as the president of the Integrated Cycling Federation of the Philippines (PhilCycling).

Also retaining their posts were Alberto Lina as chairman and Oscar "Boying" Rodriguez as vice president, while the new members of the federation board were Alejandro Vidallo (treasurer), and Engr. Greg Monreal (auditor).

Reelected as members of the board were Jun Lomibao, Juancho Ramores, Paquito Rivas, Moe Chulani, Carlos Gredonia, Atty. Marcus Andaya, and Jojo Villa.

The Philippines' first female national road commissaire, Sunshine Joy Mendoza, was elected as a new member of the board along with Erwin Bollozos. Atty. Billy Sumagui was also reappointed as secretary general.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) membership chairman Bones Floro witnessed the elections, and also headed the election committee. The event took place at the East Ocean Palace restaurant in Pasay City, with the members strictly following health protocols including antigen swab tests.

After his re-election, Tolentino, also the president of the POC, vowed to stage the national championships for road, mountain bike, and BMX in 2021—with or without a vaccine against COVID-19.

"I am looking at Clark or Subic for the national championships for road and Tagaytay City for BMX and mountain bike," he said, adding that even without a vaccine, the races can push through in a "bubble" environment.

"If the PBA did it in Clark, we could do the same in the same venue, in Subic and Tagaytay," Tolentino explained.

Tolentino is also foreseeing a merger between the country's top two road race organizers -- Air21/Ube Media Inc. (Le Tour de Filipinas) and LBC (Ronda Pilipinas).

Other items in Tolentino's priorities include the Tokyo Olympics, the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, and the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Thailand where BMX will be contested.