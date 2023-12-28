Coach Taka Minowa of the Nxled Chameleons. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA -- Japanese coach Taka Minowa has been appointed as Director of Volleyball Operations for sister teams Nxled Chameleons and Akari Chargers in the Premier Volleyball League, Akari announced on their website on Thursday.

"After an impressive coaching debut in the Premier Volleyball League, Nxled Chameleons’ head coach Taka Minowa will now serve as the Director of Volleyball Operations for both his squad and the Akari Chargers," the organization said in a statement.

Minowa, also the husband of volleyball star Jaja Santiago, will be supervising the volleyball programs of both teams in the PVL in the upcoming season, but he will stay as the main mentor of the Chameleons, Akari said.

"Moreover, an interim Chargers head coach will be announced soon together with some new assistant coaches for Nxled and Akari," the statement added.

Earlier this month, Akari announced the departure of its Brazilian coach, Jorge Souza de Brito.

Both squads also hope for a better finish in the next conferences in 2024.

"With the move, the Akari management hopes for the Chargers and Chameleons to climb up the ladder and contend for a title when the new PVL season kicks off in February next year."

The Chameleons had a 4-7 debut in the 2023 Second All-Filipino Conference finishing in 9th place, while Akari had a 5-6 card at 7th.