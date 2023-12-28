Lastimosa recalls the infamous 1989 incident with Samboy

Jojo Lastimosa is a name always associated with Samboy Lim.

They were teammates in the national team and opponents in the Philippine Basketball Association.

However, there was an infamous incident in 1989 wherein Samboy suffered a serious injury courtesy of Lastimosa.

The former Purefoods player accidentally hit the "Skywalker" in the head mid-air, causing the latter to lose balance and fall headfirst on the court.

During the eulogy for Lim, Jolas shared what happened after the incident. He said he was shocked by what happened that he couldn’t even recall who won that game.

He vividly recalled: “A lot of people remember that incident we had in ‘89 he had a bad fall in actually caused that fall and when he drove bantay ko si Samboy tinamaan ko sa ulo he going to the basket really hard. He goes to the basket really hard every single time hindi po uubra si Samboy na pa medyo medyo lang so I hit him slightly on the forehead and pag-angat he was already off-balanced and had a terrible fall. Sila ate andun pa during that time we rushed right away in the game di ko na nga alam sino nanalo game na nun eh, I can’t remember,” he said.

He mentioned that Samboy even asked how he was because the former was portrayed as a villain due to the incident.

“Shows how faithful Samboy is to his friends. Alam naman niya di ko sinasadya but back in the day wala pa social media nun but I was, I became a villain sa mga fans. Kung ngayon nangyari yun Facebook, instagram, Tiktok lahat siguro Jolas talagang na kastigo na ako,” he said.

Jolas admitted that he and Samboy had different personalities. While he was sometimes "moody," Samboy, on the other hand, was so humble that he wouldn't leave until every fan waiting for his autograph was entertained.



“I was the opposite of Samboy. Si Samboy pala-kaibigan, mabait sa fans ako naman opposite. Ayoko masyado may nag-autograph basta uwi na ko medyo masungit ako,” he said.

Norman Black, who was Samboy’s coach and teammate in San Miguel, described the Skywalker as the perfect teammate.

“The one thing I can say about Samboy that was mentioned earlier is that he was a very humble guy. Don’t get me wrong he knew he was good but he wasn’t yabang with it. He was a humble guy. He was talented but he didn’t have to let other people know that. And he was a low maintenance guy. What I mean by that is I never had any problem with Samboy, you tell him to do something he does it he’s always smiling. He was a great teammate and he’s unselfish,” the PBA’s “Mr. 100%” said.



Also present during the third day of the public viewing was fellow 25 greatest players awardee Atoy Co, who was among those present to condole with the family.

The player dubbed as the “Fortune Cookie” said Samboy was instrumental in setting up the PBA Legends Foundation.

"Napakalaki inambag ni Samboy Lim sa PBA players ngayon. Hindi ko alam kung tama ba sabihin yung nangyari kasi Samboy Lim, 9 years ago 'yung ang nag open-up ng foundation namin," he said

Meanwhile, in a heartfelt ceremony at Colegio de San Juan De Letran Chapel, Intramuros, Manila, the Philippine Heart Association (PHA) and its CPR/AED-Ready.PH allies paid tribute to Lim.

Lim, a revered figure in Philippine basketball history, was posthumously awarded a Board Citation by the PHA Board of Directors 2023-2024.

The citation acknowledged Lim's pivotal role in advancing the PHA Lay Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Advocacy and his contribution to the enactment of Republic Act 10871, also known as the Basic Life Support Training in Schools Act.

PHA Vice President Dr. Rodney Jimenez presented the citation to Lim's family, including former wife Atty. Darlene Marie Berberabe and daughter Jamie Lim.