Juan GDL glad to make quick visit to PH with SK Knights

Juan Gomez de Liaño of the Seoul SK Knights. Handout/EASL.

MANILA -- Former University of the Philippines star Juan Gomez de Liaño got a quick taste of home on Wednesday night, when he and the Seoul SK Knights played against the Meralco Bolts in the East Asia Super League.

The SK Knights held on for an 81-80 win at the PhilSports Arena, with Gomez de Liaño producing four points and an assist in less than five minutes of action.

"I felt like it was a great game," Gomez de Liaño said afterwards. "We came out with a lot of energy. It was very physical throughout the game, and we kind of slowed down towards the end. But we still got the W, and that's what matters."

"I give credit to the coaching staff, they prepared pretty well for this, we emphasized a lot on defense and we got the W," he added.

The holiday season has been busy for Gomez de Liaño, as the SK Knights played a game on Christmas Day. According to the former UAAP Rookie of the Year, this is the third time that he has spent Christmas away from home.

"I'm glad we're able to play a game here," h e said. "[It's] kinda tough, you know, those times you want to be with your family. But I have a great team, coaches, my teammates, the management and staff. We treat each other like family, so [I] really can't complain. [I'm] blessed."

The day trip to Manila was a welcome breather for Gomez de Liaño, as he got to play in front of Filipino fans again.

"It's a great feeling, honestly. It's been a while since I played in front of my family and friends, and I'm just really glad to be back, have a taste of home," he said. "I'm just truly grateful for the opportunity and the chance to play in front of them."

"It's been mad love," he added. "They showed their support. They came out to support us, my team, and I'm just truly thankful."

There won't be time for a lengthy reunion with his family, however, as the SK Knights had to go straight to the airport after their game.

Though Gomez de Liaño played limited minutes, it was enough to impress Meralco Bolts head coach Luigi Trillo.

"For him to come back and see old friends, I'm sure [his] family, I'm sure he was excited about it," said Trillo. "We're very proud when we see talent, Pinoy talent here, and playing all over. I think that's a testament to the quality of Philippine basketball."

"We wish him well. He's one of many that have gone overseas," he added.

Aside from de Liaño, other Filipino Asian Imports in the KBL are: Dave Ildefonso for the Suwon KT Sonicboom, Rhenz Abando of the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters, Ethan Alvano of the Won DB Promy, Justin Gutang of the Changwon LG Sakers, and 40 year old Alex Cabagnot of the Goyang Sono Skygunners.

Gomez de Liaño and Abando's teams will face off on Saturday in the KBL.