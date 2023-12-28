Bianca Bustamante sorry over 'accidentally' liked tweet

Filipina racer Bianca Bustamante recently became the subject of criticism on X (formerly Twitter) after eagle-eyed platform users saw her liked an ableist tweet against another driver.

In the now-deleted quote-tweet, which Bustamante liked, a user defended the Filipina racer after she was described as an “overrated” driver, but at the same time called out “autism stroll,” alluding to Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll.

Aside from the derogatory use of “autism,” the user also maliciously alleged that Stroll, who races for the Aston Martin team, brought his way into the sport and although he has talent, would be instantly replaced if not for his father’s money.

Stroll’s father, Lawrence Stroll, is a Canadian billionaire and is both the owner and director of the Formula 1 racing team, according to the Aston Martin Palm Beach website.

Bustamante issued an apology and explained that she only “accidentally” liked the said tweet. She also said that upon discovering the mishap, she went on immediately to unlike the post.

“As someone who grew up with my only brother having Autism, I completely understand the challenges faced by anyone that is Autistic. I would never in a million years support Ableism at any level, let alone support an Ableist tweet against a fellow driver,” a part of her apology note read.

She apologized to Lance Stroll and anyone who took offense.

In a separate tweet, Bustamante shared an old video of her and her brother she called her inspiration.

I rarely share so much about my personal life. But if there’s one thing that kept me going, it was my brother...



And truly I’m sorry to the whole Autism community. pic.twitter.com/s3gwnnTgym — Bianca Bustamante (@racerbia) December 27, 2023

“I rarely share so much about my personal life. But if there’s one thing that kept me going, it was my brother… And truly I’m sorry to the whole Autism community,” she said.

Lance Stroll has not yet issued a reaction to the incident.

The junior Stroll is signed to race for the team in 2024 alongside Fernando Alonso.

Meanwhile, Bustamante will be racing for ART Grand Prix for her second year in the all-female F1 Academy. Her car’s livery will have the McLaren’s signature papaya colors as part of the McLaren Driver Development program.

