Novak Djokovic at the World Tennis League. Photo courtesy of WTL.

MANILA – It’s back to business in Australia for 21-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia, who is happy to kick off the new season Down Under since his deportation almost a year ago.

“Let’s not get too political here but you know, I’m just glad to have a chance to start there,” Djokovic said during last week’s World Tennis League (WTL) press conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“I mean, my record has been pretty decent over the years in Australia,” added the nine-time Australian Open champion who was unable to defend his title in January after being deported due to his COVID-19 non-vaccination status.

The Sydney Morning Herald’s Scott Spits reported on Tuesday that Djokovic has arrived in Adelaide, where he is entered as the top seed in the ATP 250 Adelaide International 1 tournament from January 1 to 8.

“Over the years, I’ve been really fortunate to start very strong in Australia and I love playing there,” said the former ATP No. 1 who is now ranked fifth in the world.

“After obviously what happened earlier this year, hopefully I can have a decent reception there and let’s see, you know, hopefully that can help me play some good tennis.”

Ahead of his quest for a 10th Australian Open crown, Djokovic participated in the inaugural WTL team exhibition event at the Coca-Cola Arena from December 19 to 24.

“Dubai is a fantastic place for tennis players’ preseason all the way to Australia,” said the 35-year-old Serbian superstar.

“Having the event like this, a concept like this that we normally don’t get to experience is something really nice. I think it brings a lot of positive energy, improvement for all of our individual careers. I think it allows us also to get to know each other on and off the court, which is fun.”

Djokovic was part of the Falcons team along with former ATP World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and former WTA World No. 2 players Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Paula Badosa of Spain.

He opened his WTL campaign with a 3-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of Tokyo Olympics gold medalist and World No. 12 Alexander Zverev of Germany.

The 2022 Wimbledon and ATP Finals champion then eked out a win over Sebastian Ofner of Austria, 6-7(5), 6-0, 10-7.



