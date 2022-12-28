Sarina Bolden (8) of the Philippines during their match against Vietnam for the ASEAN Football Federation Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila on July 15, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipinas striker Sarina Bolden is leaving WE League side Chifure AS Elfen Saitama and transferring to an A-League Women club, it was announced on Wednesday.

AS Elfen said on its website that they have terminated Bolden's contract "by mutual agreement."

Bolden, who was instrumental in the Philippine women's national team's historic campaigns in 2022, is set to transfer to the Western Sydney Wanderers FC of the A-League Women.

She becomes the second member of the Filipinas to play in Australia, joining midfielder Jaclyn Sawicki who signed with the Western United FC in August.

In comments provided by the Japanese club, Bolden expressed her gratitude to AS Elfen for the experience of playing in the pioneering WE League.

"I am sincerely grateful. To all the coaching staff who have spent countless hours making sure the team is in top shape, who are still working hard to make it a great season, and to the staff working behind the scenes to make sure things run smoothly. I am grateful," said Bolden.

"I am proud to be part of this club and call myself an Elfen team member. I believe that Elfen will continue to grow and become a club that does its best," she added.

Bolden made four appearances for AS Elfen in the 2022-23 season of the WE League.

She has 17 goals in 29 caps for the Philippines, and converted the historic penalty kick that secured the Filipiinas' qualification to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.