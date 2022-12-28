Mobile Legends teases PH development league for 2023

Courtesy: MDL Philippines

MANILA — Mobile Legends: Bang Bang on Wednesday teased that it will be organizing a development — or grassroots — league in 2023.

A Facebook account for "MDL (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Development League) Philippines" was created this Wednesday.

"Abangan ang pagdating ng lakas ngayong 2023," ML:BB said.

Philippines is the second ML:BB gaming region to mount an ML development league after Indonesia.

Indonesia's development league scene currently has Pinoy import Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera, who plays for EVOS Icon.

ML:BB currently has an official professional league, the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League, which is held biannually.

