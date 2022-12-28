KBL: Abarrientos drops 29 but Ulsan loses to Suwon KT

A 29-point effort from RJ Abarrientos was not enough to keep Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus from absorbing a 101-91 loss to the Suwon KT SonicBoom on Tuesday at the Suwon KT Arena.

The former Far Eastern University guard was superb in his 39-minute stint, making seven three-pointers for a season-high 29 points. He also contributed four assists, two steals, and a rebound.

But Ulsan still suffered its 10th loss of the 2022-23 season of the Korean Basketball League against 15 wins.

Gaige Prim was the only other Ulsan player in double-digits, with 29 points and 13 rebounds. He shot 11-of-14 from the free throw line in the defeat.

Ha Yoon-gi led Suwon with 27 points and six rebounds, while former TerraFirma import Lester Prosper contributed eight points. Yang Hongseok (22) and Jarrod Jones (21) also reached double-digits for Suwon, which is expected to add former Ateneo star Dave Ildefonso in the coming days.

Also coming up short were Justin Gutang and the Changwon LG Sakers, who fell 101-85 to the Jeonju KCC Egis last Monday at the Changwon Gymnasium.

The former College of St. Benilde star returned from a two-game absence and contributed nine points, three assists, and a rebound in the loss.

Meanwhile, Rhenz Abando did not play in Anyang KGC's 84-82 triumph over the Goyang Carrot Jumpers at the Anyang Stadium, also on Tuesday.

Four players scored in double-digits for Anyang, with Jihoon Park and Oh Sek-Eun each firing 17 points. They improved to 17-8 with the result.