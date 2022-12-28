Ateneo's Kai Ballungay in their game against the University of the East during the first round of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball in Antipolo, Rizal on October 23, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Make that two rings in 2022 for Ateneo forward Kai Ballungay.

The Filipino-American standout revealed on his social media accounts on Tuesday that he has wed his partner, Bella Dahl, in a ceremony in California.

The happy occasion came just a week after Ballungay helped the Ateneo Blue Eagles regain the UAAP crown by beating the University of the Philippines in the Season 85 Finals.

"That's 2 rings in '22," Ballungay posted on Twitter.

that’s 2 rings in ‘22 💙💍🏆 — kai ✞ (@kainoaballungay) December 27, 2022

His wedding capped an eventful year for Ballungay, who became an integral part of the Ateneo rotation in Season 85. He averaged 11.0 points, 5.71 rebounds, and 1.14 assists in the elimination round where the Blue Eagles finished as the No. 1 seed.

After being held scoreless in Game 1 of the UAAP Season 85 Finals, Ballungay rebounded with a 15-point effort in Game 2 where Ateneo tied the best-of-3 series. He went on to post four points and six rebounds in the Blue Eagles' 75-68 win in Game 3 that allowed them to reclaim the UAAP championship.

The 6-foot-7 Ballungay is expected to take a bigger role for Ateneo in Season 86 after the departure of three starters in Ange Kouame, Dave Ildefonso, and team captain BJ Andrade.

