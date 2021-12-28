PBA: Import Fuller moves on from shaky TNT debut

Aaron Fuller had to go through a lot of things before he could make his debut for Talk 'N Text.

The last-minute replacement for injured McKenzie Moore had to spend Christmas Day in quarantine to fulfill his requirements.

He also did not get the benefit of a real practice session with his Tropang GIGA until the morning of their game against Rain or Shine.

Fortunately, fuller still managed to score 13 points and grab 10 rebounds in their 98-95 win over the Elasto Painters.

The 6-foot-6 import, who also played for NLEX and Blackwater in the past, shrugged off the process.

"Everyone has to go through [it]. We just try to play during this pandemic and goes through all the quarantine stuff, the tests, and everything," he said in an article published in the PBA website.

It's a good thing Fuller had his teammates' back and helped him get the win despite the Tropang Giga losing grip of a 13-point lead early in the fourth.

"I got to give credit to my teammates. It's a tough game for me," admitted the import, who is coming off a stint in Mexico.

"But the most important thing is that we won. They really picked up the slack."

Once he finally settles with his new team, Aaron sees himself going full speed ahead.

"I want to be ready for the next game and try to contribute to our wins," Fuller added. "I like the challenge and I just want to be ready for the next game and be better."