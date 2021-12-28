The Adelaide 36ers have postponed their next two National Basketball League (NBL) games as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19 protocols and close contact requirements in South Australia, the team announced on Tuesday.

The team revealed that a team member has "tested positive for COVID, resulting in all game-day players and staff being deemed close contacts."

The 36ers postponed Tuesday's game against the Perth Wildcats, as well as their January 2 home game against the South-East Melbourne Phoenix.

"It's extremely disappointing to have the games postponed, but we must follow the advice and guidelines of the state government meaning those deemed close-contacts will have to isolate," Adelaide 36ers CEO Nic Barbato said.

"The health of our players, coaches, staff, corporate partners, members and fans, is our number one priority. The focus now is to support our players and coaches during the isolation period and ensure their wellbeing," he added.

"We sincerely thank our fans and supporters for their understanding and loyalty and look forward to seeing them at our next home game."

According to the 36ers, all of their players and staff have been double vaccinated against COVID-19.

Also postponed was the Brisbane vs Perth game on January 1.

"The health and safety of the players, coaches, clubs, staff and fans is the League’s number one priority when considering these matters," the NBL said in a statement.

"The NBL will continue to follow the advice of governments and health authorities and further testing will be carried out on any individuals impacted or those deemed close contacts," the league also said.

Kai Sotto and the 36ers currently have a 2-3 win-loss record in the 2021-22 season of the NBL.