Boston forward Jayson Tatum drives against Philadelphia guard Matisse Thybulle on December 20, 2021. David Butler II, USA Today Sports/Reuters

The Boston Celtics put star forward Jayson Tatum in health and safety protocols Monday.

He is out starting with Tuesday's game against Minnesota.

The 2-time All-Star is averaging 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists through 33 games this season.

Tatum, 23, was sidelined more than 2 weeks last January while battling COVID-19.

He joins teammates Bruno Fernando, Enes Freedom, Justin Jackson, C.J. Miles, Aaron Nesmith, Josh Richardson and Dennis Schroder in the protocols.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks' injury report for Monday night's game against the visiting Chicago Bulls swelled to 13 players with guard Delon Wright entering COVID-19 protocols.

Wright is one of 11 Hawks in the NBA's health and safety protocols, along with John Collins, Sharife Cooper, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Wes Iwundu, Jalen Johnson, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Onyeka Okongwu, Lou Williams and Trae Young.

Solomon Hill (hamstring) and De'Andre Hunter (wrist) are also out of commission for the Hawks.

Wright, 29, is averaging 3.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists through 30 games (three starts) this season, his first campaign with Atlanta and seventh in the NBA.