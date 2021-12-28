Magic guard RJ Hampton fouls Hawks guard Trae Young in their game on December 15, 2021. Kim Klement, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young will return from COVID-19 health and safety protocols and be available for Monday night's home game against the Chicago Bulls.

Young last played December 17 when he scored 34 points in a 133-115 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Atlanta's following game December 19 against the Cleveland Cavaliers was postponed, and Young missed games against Orlando, Philadelphia and New York.

The news of Young's return came after the Hawks said the 2019-20 All-Star would be out of Monday's game. Later Monday, the NBA changed its policy on quarantine time for a positive COVID-19 diagnosis from 10 days to 6.

Young has averaged 27.3 points per game this season with 9.3 assists in 29 games. In 4 NBA seasons, he has averaged 24.5 points and 8.9 assists in 233 games, all starts.

The Hawks remain in a COVID-19 outbreak, with John Collins, Sharife Cooper, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Wes Iwundu, Jalen Johnson, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Onyeka Okongwu, Lou Williams and Delon Wright announced earlier Monday as out because of COVID-19 protocols.