MMA: Belingon had rib injury prior to latest loss

Former ONE bantamweight champion Kevin Belingon knows that his back is against the wall following another knockout defeat.

Despite the recent setback, he remained confident even after his stoppage loss, this time at the hands of Kwon Won Il at ONE: Winter Warriors II last December 17.

Suffering a second consecutive knockout loss is new for Belingon. Though he's falling on tough times, the pride of Kiangan, Ifugao vowed to keep going.

"We have to review our previous matches. My past few fights haven't been good for me, so I have to go back and look at the things we did wrong and what we're lacking. I have to improve. I have to work on my weaknesses, and that's something that you'll see next year," Belingon said.

"The confidence is still there. The fire is still there. Now, it's all about tweaking everything I did wrong in my past fights."

Suffering a rib injury two months before the fight also didn't help the 34-year-old's cause. When Kwon started looking for those painful body shots, that concern became a disadvantage.

"I really don't think it was the reach advantage which gave me problems. Eight weeks before my fight, I injured my rib, and I had to rest for two weeks. When I returned to training, I had to take it slow," the wushu specialist revealed.

"Even in his previous fights, he loved going down to the body and looking for those body shots. We expected that from him. Unfortunately, I wasn't in full condition for this one."

Belingon insisted that he was not making any excuses. He pointed out that the South Korean won by sticking to the right game plan and attacking his vulnerable points.

"I knew the damage in my body was already beginning to pile up in the second round. I feel like if I wasn't injured, I would've been able to take it, but that's no excuse. That's part of it," the Team Lakay mainstay said.

"I was still able to train well and prepare for this. I just thought that I was already fully recovered, actually. But when he began tagging it, that's when I knew I'm in trouble. I felt heavier the moment he started focusing on my body."