Football: Azkals GK among breakout stars of Suzuki Cup

Philippine Azkals goalkeeper Kevin Ray Mendoza in action. Photo courtesy of the AFF

MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine Azkals goalkeeper Kevin Ray Mendoza has been recognized as one of the breakout stars of the AFF Suzuki Cup.

Mendoza, 27, started all four of the Philippines' group matches, and made 18 saves. He was also ailed for his "good distribution and command of his area."

Mendoza, who has Filipino and Danish roots, won the starting job ahead of Quincy Kammeraad and Bernd Schipmann. He had only made his Philippine debut in June 2021, coming in for Schipmann in a joint World Cup/Asian Cup qualifier against Maldives.

Given his performance in the Suzuki Cup, Mendoza figures to be a contender as the team's first choice goal-keeper in the future even with the return of veterans Neil Etheridge and Patrick Deyto into the fold.

Mendoza currently plays club football for Kuala Lumpur City FC in the top-flight Malaysia Super League.

Also up for consideration as the Breakout Star of the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup are: Ricky Kambuaya (Indonesia), Nguyen Hoang Duc (Vietnam), Kogileswaran Raj (Malaysia), Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul (Thailand), and Song Ui-young (Singapore).

Filipino fans can vote for Mendoza on the AFF Suzuki Cup website.