FIBA names Lebron Lopez a prospect to watch in 2022

MANILA, Philippines -- After making his international debut for Gilas Pilipinas earlier this year, young forward Francis "Lebron" Lopez has been named by FIBA as one of the prospects to watch in 2022.

Lopez was just 18 years old and had not even played at the collegiate level when he was called up by Tab Baldwin to the Gilas Pilipinas roster for the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers in June.

He made his debut on June 18 against Indonesia in the bubble held in Clark, Pampanga, and gave a good account of himself by putting up eight points and five rebounds, as well as one steal, one assist, and one block in less then 10 minutes of action.

The Philippines routed Indonesia, 76-51.

Since then, Lopez announced that he would play in the Overtime Elite league in the United States, though he has yet to suit up in the tournament.

Still, his brief stint for Gilas was enough for FIBA to anoint him as a rising prospect.

"With [his] accomplishments and a more-than-recognizable nickname like 'Lebron,' it's easy to see why there would be much anticipation to see Lopez on the court for the Philippines again," according to the FIBA report.

"While [Lopez] hasn't been able to make his debut in the upstart league just yet, it will only be a matter of time before we get to see the high-flying youngster put his talents on display."

"And if he is able to make a national team appearance in the meanwhile in the span of the upcoming year, he'll make some Asia basketball fans (especially Philippines basketball fans) very happy."

Lopez first made a name for himself in the UAAP juniors division, where he earned Mythical Team honors in Season 82 as part of the Ateneo Blue Eaglets.

In his breakout year for Ateneo, Lopez averaged 16.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game. His athleticism and crowd-pleasing dunks gained him plenty of attention.

After his performance against Indonesia in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, Lopez earned praise from Baldwin as well.

"We all know that Lebron can be a highlight film if he goes out there, runs wild, and does crazy stuff," said Baldwin. "He went out there, he played with great composure, he was productive."

"The most impressive thing about Lebron tonight, I could see there's excitement there but he really made an effort to stay composed and to do the little things right. That's a great sign."

Aside from Lopez, FIBA also named the following players as "wunderkinds" to watch out for in 2022: Mohammad Al Bachir Gadiaga (Chinese Taipei), Hashem Abbaas (Jordan), Taran Armstrong (Australia), Lee Hyun-Jung (Korea), Norika Konno (Japan), Keisei Tominaga (Japan), Zeng Fanbo (China), Muzamil Ameer Hamoda (Bahrain), and Derrick Michael (Indonesia).

