Filipino boxing champion Jerwin Ancajas is moving on from his supposed title unification bout in Japan.

Instead of taking on fellow bantamweight champion Kazuto Ioka, the crafty fighter from Panabo City, Davao del Norte is slated to take on Argentina's Fernando Daniel Martinez.

The fight is tentatively set in February 2022.

Ancajas, the reigning IBF champion, was supposed to make his much anticipated title unification bout versus WBO king Ioka on New Year's Eve.

But Japan has decided to shutter its doors from foreign travelers as precaution against the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, thereby affecting the scheduled bout.

Ioka will instead battle fellow Japanese fighter Ryoji Fukunaga at the Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo on Friday.

Ancajas will be making his 10th title defense against Martinez.

He is one of the world's longest reigning champions and he has been longing for a title unification bout.

He last fought in April when he outclassed Jonathan Javier Rodriguez at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

