Naturalized Filipino big men Marcus Douthit and Andray Blatche. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Naturalized Filipino big men Marcus Douthit and Andray Blatche are shooting their shot.

In recent days, both players have expressed their desire to play in the PBA -- possibly as local players.

Blatche, who played in the 2014 and 2019 editions of the FIBA World Cup with Gilas Pilipinas, tweeted last Sunday that he wants to "come [and] play," in response to a highlight play by Rain or Shine import Henry Walker posted on the official PBA account.

Early Tuesday, Douthit flat out asked the league when they plan on letting naturalized players suit up.

@pbaconnect when pba letting the naturalized players play in the pba!!! — marcus douthit (@DouthitMarcus) December 27, 2021

The 35-year-old Blatche, who was naturalized in June 2014, has never played in the PBA, instead plying his trade in the Chinese Basketball Association after not being signed by an NBA team in 2014.

Douthit, 41, has previously suited up as an import in the PBA, playing for Air21 in 2012 and Blackwater in 2015. The big man, who was naturalized in 2011, has represented the Philippines in the FIBA Asia Championship, the FIBA Asia Cup, and the Southeast Asian Games.

The PBA has eased its eligibility requirements for Filipino-foreign players, though it remains to be seen how they intend to deal with naturalized players who wish to play as locals.

