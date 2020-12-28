Testing czar assures help for athletes in procuring COVID-19 vaccines

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino athletes, particularly those who will compete in international events, will be given priority when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

This, according to testing czar Vince Dizon, also the president of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority and the Deputy Chief Implementer of the National Action Plan Against COVID-19.

Speaking during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum recently, Dizon made it clear that frontliners will be given priority once the country acquires the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Nagsabi naman po ang ating pangulo na talagang pipilitin natin na as many Filipinos as possible ang mabakunahan natin sa 2021," said Dizon.

"Siyempre, ang priority talaga natin, 'yung ating mga frontliners, 'yung ating mga healthworkers, 'yung ating mga nasa frontlines sa laban ng COVID, at siyempre 'yung mga mas medyo ano, hirap sa buhay," he added.

However, they also intend to help the athletes who will represent the Philippines in international sporting events -- including the Tokyo Olympics. Already, the country has four athletes who are assured of places in the Olympic Games, with over 80 more still looking to qualify.

Aside from the Tokyo Olympics, Filipino athletes will also compete in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Thailand, as well as the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam next year.

"Siyempre, priority din 'yung iba't ibang mga sektor na importante sa ekonomiya, at importante din sa atin," said Dizon.

"(We're) building doon sa success natin sa sports, lalo na 'yung success natin sa SEA Games, 'yung success natin sa PBA bubble at sa iba pang mga sports," he added.

"Siyempre, ipa-prioritize din natin, especially 'yung ating mga athletes na papunta sa Tokyo or magko-compete sa ibang bansa."

As early as June, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino already guaranteed that they will help national team members gain access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

And earlier this month, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William "Butch" Ramirez said they intend to coordinate with the Inter-Agency Task Force and the Department of Health in order to procure vaccines for Filipino athletes.

"We will communicate with the DOH to give priority to sports who will be competing for 2021," said Ramirez. "Maganda sana, by January na-vaccinate na ang mga atleta."

Sporting events made a slow but steady return in the Philippines after competitions were stopped in March due to the global health crisis.

Boxing cards were held in October, before the PBA made a much-publicized return later in the month in a "bubble" in Clark, Pampanga.

Other professional leagues, including Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 and the Philippines Football League (PFL), also completed their competitions in biosecure bubbles.

More sports events will push through in 2021, including the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers in Clark.

