PBA: Former Phoenix coach vows Jason Brickman is worth the hype

Jason Brickman (5) during the 2018 ABL Finals. File photo. Onvisa Thewphaingarm, ASEAN Basketball League

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino-American point guard Jason Brickman will make an immediate impact for the PBA team that takes him in the upcoming draft.

This was the guarantee made by former Phoenix coach and now Blackwater alternate governor Ariel Vanguardia, who coached Brickman in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL).

The 29-year-old Brickman finally declared for the PBA Draft this year, after establishing a name for himself in the regional level.

"He is one of only a few Filipinos who has played in Europe," Vanguardia said of Brickman, as per a PBA.ph report. "He's really good."

Brickman played Division 1 basketball for four years in LIU Brooklyn, amassing 1,009 assists in his collegiate career. He briefly played in Europe before eventually finding his way to the ABL, where he suited up for Vanguardia in the Westports Malaysia Dragons.

Most recently, Brickman played for San Miguel Alab Pilipinas though the ABL's season was eventually cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vanguardia is certain that when Brickman gets to the PBA, he will quickly become one of the better point guards in the league.

"His impact on any team [that] drafts him will be like a Jason Kidd or a Tony Parker," he predicted. "He's a born leader, a calming presence, and a true point guard armed with his court vision and pinpoint passing."

"Wherever he lands, he will certainly make things easier for his teammates," he added.

Aside from Vanguardia, other notable players who have declared for the draft include two of his Alab Pilipinas teammates, Jeremiah Gray and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser. The 3x3 quartet of Alvin Pasaol, Joshua Munzon, Troy Rike, and Santi Santillan have also expressed their intent to join the PBA draft.

