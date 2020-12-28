NBA: Lee's late heroics lead Warriors past Bulls for first win

Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee (1) celebrates his game winning shot against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. David Banks, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Damion Lee buried a straightaway 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining Sunday night to cap a Golden State Warriors rally that produced their first win of the season, a 129-128 thriller over the host Chicago Bulls.

Zach LaVine had a team-high 33 points for the winless Bulls, including 11 fourth-quarter points and a short runner that broke a 126-all tie and gave Chicago a two-point lead with 5.0 seconds left.

But with all eyes on Warriors star Stephen Curry, who had a game-high 36 points, his brother-in-law, Lee, shocked the Bulls with a 25-footer that served as the game-winner for a team coming off consecutive blowout losses at Brooklyn and Milwaukee.

The Warriors trailed 121-112 after a Wendell Carter Jr. hoop with 3:58 to play but outfinished the Bulls thanks mostly to Curry, who hit a jumper, two free throws, a 3-pointer and an interior shot that turned into a three-point play. The latter got Golden State within 126-124 with 46.0 seconds left.

Kevon Looney's tip-in with 16.9 seconds remaining got the Warriors even, setting up the exciting finish.

Curry's night included 5-for-15 shooting on 3-pointers. His first success was the 2,500th of his career, allowing him to join Ray Allen and Reggie Miller in that exclusive NBA club.

Lee finished with 12 points, all on 3-pointers, for the Warriors while Andrew Wiggins had 19, Eric Paschall 15 and Jordan Poole 10.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had a team-high 11 rebounds.

LaVine, Lauri Markkanen (23), Carter (22) and Coby White (20) combined for 98 points for the Bulls, who were playing the second night of a back-to-back.

Markkanen, however, could not finish the game after suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter.

Otto Porter Jr. added 12 points off the bench for Chicago while Carter capped a double-double with a game-high 13 rebounds.

The game featured a head-to-head of two of the top four picks in the November draft, and neither player was much of a factor. Golden State's James Wiseman, the No. 2 selection, logged seven points, and Chicago's Patrick Williams, taken two slots later, countered with six points.