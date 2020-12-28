Chooks 3x3 honors Sudan Daniel with 'SUperman Move of the Game'

Sudan Daniel dunks during a Chooks 3x3 event. Handout

MANILA, Philippines -- Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 will honor the memory of Sudan Daniel with a new award in its coming season.

Daniel, who starred for the San Beda Red Lions in the NCAA, was the voice of Chooks 3x3, teaming up with Mike Swift to lend a distinct sound and rhythm to the games of the up-and-coming league.

He died the day after Christmas, after suffering an asthma attack.

"We can no longer bring back his voice in future games but starting next season, every dunk made during Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 games will be called the 'SUperman move of the game'," Chooks 3x3 owner Ronald Mascariñas revealed.

Mascariñas paid tribute to Daniel for his contributions in the rise of 3x3, as his commentary gave their games "a joyous rhythm and spirit."

Daniel earned the "SUperman" nickname when he led the Red Lions to a perfect 18-0 season in the 86th season of the NCAA, wherein he also won the Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year honors.

"Superman was an alien, and a normal human being, and that's what makes him not ordinary," Daniel once said.

"Su believed that to be not ordinary like Superman requires 150 percent effort, always exceeding expectations, and believing in yourself," said Mascariñas. "Most of all, he said, 'You gotta have swag.'"

"Su had swag. We saw it two years ago and we loved it. He had been the voice of Chooks-to-Go 3x3 since," he added. "More than his swag, however, we share Su's belief in the grind, in believing in yourself, in giving more than a hundred percent effort, and in always exceeding expectations."

